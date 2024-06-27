Kenneth Rooks: Qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Defying all odds and beating favored opponents, BYU runner Kenneth Rooks placed first in the 3,000-meter steeplechase on Sunday night to qualify for the Paris Olympics during the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Last year, Rooks did the unthinkable and came back to win the National Championship after falling in his race. With the pressure of the Olympics, Rooks came and conquered just like last year.

“I learned from last season that focusing on the process is really important,” Rooks said.

During the Race:

The race started out slow.

“We went out slow. I got excited because those are the races I really excel at,” Rooks said.

With two laps left, Rooks was able to fight his way to the finish. “There is a certain feeling of momentum, and it feels natural to make a move. The momentum was carrying me forward and so I just rolled with it,” he said.

Running the last two laps in two minutes flat, Rooks finished the race in 8:21. Matthew Wilkinson ran it in 8:23 and BYU teammate James Corrigan finished with 8:26.

“I was nervous, but that is when it felt right. So [I] pushed hard and it was surreal with realizing I had 200 to go. I just needed to make it over the barrier, and I was gonna win the thing,” Rooks said.

https://x.com/BYUTFXC/status/1805099089845268866

The Logistics of the Olympics:

In order to make the Olympic team, the runners need to hit the Olympic standard of running it 8:15:00. While no U.S. athlete hit the standard at the trials, they have to wait and rely on the World Athletic Rankings. Both Rooks and Wilkinson are within the Top 36. Unless there is tons of movement, they guaranteed themselves a chance at the Olympic stage. Corrigan is currently ranked outside the top 100. He will have to move up in rankings before July 7 to qualify.

Preparing for Paris:

Rooks’ first time in Europe will be running on the Olympic stage.

“This is a dream,” Rooks said. “I have never been to Europe…I am just excited to be in Paris! I’m not 100% sure what to expect.”

While his game plan for Paris isn’t 100% set yet, Rooks said he will set up a schedule and routine with former Olympian and Coach Ed Eyestone. In the meantime, he will continue to train and prepare.

“I’ll keep putting in the work to run fast steeples in Paris,” Rooks said.