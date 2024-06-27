BYU Basketball’s 2024-2025 conference opponents announced

The Big 12 released their conference schedule matrix for the 2024-2025 basketball season Thursday, which includes the home and away opponents for every team in the league.

BIG 12 OPPONENT MATRIX👀 pic.twitter.com/iB7MPRGT8r — BYU Men's Basketball (@BYUMBB) June 27, 2024

With the new additions to the conference, every Big 12 team’s home and away schedules were split evenly: five opponents at home only, five away only, and five home/away totaling 20 conference games—two more than last year.

The Cougar’s basketball opponents will look like this.

Away

BYU will travel to new conference member Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, TCU, and UCF for their away only games. Most notably, the trip to UCF will once again be the Cougar’s longest of the season.

Home

BYU will get to host some now-old foes at home next season. Baylor, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State will all be returning to Provo for the second time. Texas Tech and Kansas will be making their first trip to the Marriott Center as conference opponents.

Home/Away

The Cougar’s will get to play these teams twice, seeing them on each other’s home courts throughout conference play. BYU drew three new conference members in Arizona State, Arizona, and Utah. Cincinnati and West Virginia will round off the remainder of the opponents.

More conference games means more traveling for Kevin Young and his squad. It also means two less non-conference opponents to prepare for the grind of Big 12 basketball.

The exact dates and times of these games will be announced at a later date.