Republican primary forwards Rep. Curtis as US Senate candidate

U.S. Rep. John Curtis (R) hosted a watch party at Riverview Park in Provo as the results of the Utah Republican primary election were revealed on Tuesday, June 25.
Curtis ran in the primary to fill the seat held by Sen. Mitt Romney. With 79% of election votes counted, Curtis is projected to win with 51.4% of votes in favor of him, according to The Associated Press at 10:52 p.m. MDT on June 25.
After AP called the Senate race, Curtis gave a short speech to the crowd expressing his gratitude for his family, staff and campaign donors.
“The vision is this — we can do things better in Washington. We can agree. We can find solutions. We can be civil,” Curtis said. “That is a vision, I think, that the donors caught, and I think that’s why we had such overwhelming support.”
He also presented his family’s motto that originated from his great-great-grandfather: “In unity, there is strength.”
“We must unify as a country,” Curtis said. “If we unify, we can beat any foe, solve any problem.”
Curtis said current Utah Senator Mike Lee is looking forward to working with him, and the two of them hold a relationship of trust and respect.
“I will continue to work to represent all Utahns,” Curtis said.
Jason J. Walton, Trent Staggs and Brad Wilson also ran for the US. Senate seat in this election, according to Utah’s official government website.
Caroline Gleich (D) and Carlton E. Bowen (Independent American Party of Utah) will run against Curtis for the Senate spot during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, according to Utah.gov.
BYU alumnus Adam Droge attended Curtis’ watch party.
“I saw John Curtis as mayor for eight years, and then I thought, ‘he’s done a great job in the House,’” Droge said. “I think John Curtis would be great for what Utah needs.”
Attendee Barbara Duncan, a resident of Provo, recounted a time when Curtis came to her house and answered her questions before he was elected mayor of Provo.
“He keeps up with giving us insight into what he’s doing in Washington as the Congressman,” Duncan said. “I think he will do a great job as Senator because he’s already proven that he can do what he says he’s tried to do.”
During the primary election, Utah residents also voted to elect Republican nominations for governor, a House representative in their Congressional districts, attorney general, state auditor and the state school board members. These primary results can be found on AP News.
Curtis was elected to Congress in 2017, representing Utah’s 3rd Congressional District, according to Congress.gov. This district covers much of eastern Utah, including Orem and Provo. Before becoming a congressman, Curtis served as major of Provo from 2010 to 2017, according to the Provo Library.