Republican primary forwards Rep. Curtis as US Senate candidate

Curtis watches election results as they are revealed. Curtis invited the public to the event to mingle and meet him as election results were revealed. (Emily May)

U.S. Rep. John Curtis (R) hosted a watch party at Riverview Park in Provo as the results of the Utah Republican primary election were revealed on Tuesday, June 25.

Curtis ran in the primary to fill the seat held by Sen. Mitt Romney. With 79% of election votes counted, Curtis is projected to win with 51.4% of votes in favor of him, according to The Associated Press at 10:52 p.m. MDT on June 25.

After AP called the Senate race, Curtis gave a short speech to the crowd expressing his gratitude for his family, staff and campaign donors.

“The vision is this — we can do things better in Washington. We can agree. We can find solutions. We can be civil,” Curtis said. “That is a vision, I think, that the donors caught, and I think that’s why we had such overwhelming support.”

Rep. John Curtis speaks to the crowd at his watch party after the Associated Press called the primary Senate Republican candidate race. He is projected to win the spot as Republican candidate for U.S. Senate representing Utah. (Emily May)

He also presented his family’s motto that originated from his great-great-grandfather: “In unity, there is strength.”

“We must unify as a country,” Curtis said. “If we unify, we can beat any foe, solve any problem.”

The crowd at Rep. John Curtis’ Utah primary watch party reacts as the first round of results are announced. The votes counted at this moment were in favor of Curtis. (Emily May)

Curtis said current Utah Senator Mike Lee is looking forward to working with him, and the two of them hold a relationship of trust and respect.

“I will continue to work to represent all Utahns,” Curtis said.

John Curtis is a man of honor and integrity who cares deeply about our fellow citizens and the future of our country. We need more leaders like him. Utahns will be very fortunate to have him represent our state in the Senate next year. Congratulations @CurtisUT! — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) June 26, 2024 Senator Mitt Romney praises Curtis after AP announced him as the winner of the Republican Senate primary in Utah. Romney is stepping down as senator, and Curtis will run in the general election to replace Romney’s seat. (Emily May)

Jason J. Walton, Trent Staggs and Brad Wilson also ran for the US. Senate seat in this election, according to Utah’s official government website.

Curtis smiles with his wife after AP called the Senate race. Curtis hosted a public watch party as the Utah primary election results were revealed. (Emily May)

Caroline Gleich (D) and Carlton E. Bowen (Independent American Party of Utah) will run against Curtis for the Senate spot during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, according to Utah.gov.

BYU alumnus Adam Droge attended Curtis’ watch party.

“I saw John Curtis as mayor for eight years, and then I thought, ‘he’s done a great job in the House,’” Droge said. “I think John Curtis would be great for what Utah needs.”

Attendee Barbara Duncan, a resident of Provo, recounted a time when Curtis came to her house and answered her questions before he was elected mayor of Provo.

“He keeps up with giving us insight into what he’s doing in Washington as the Congressman,” Duncan said. “I think he will do a great job as Senator because he’s already proven that he can do what he says he’s tried to do.”

Curtis goes to hug a woman wearing a graphic tee that shows her support for him. Curtis hosted a watch party for the public as Utah primary election results were revealed. (Emily May) Cowboy hats, pins, T-shirts and more were offered at the event. Curtis hosted a watch party for the public as Utah primary election results were revealed. (Emily May) Rep. John Curtis hugs an attendee at his Utah primary election watch party. Curtis hosted a watch party for the public as Utah primary election results were revealed. (Emily May)

During the primary election, Utah residents also voted to elect Republican nominations for governor, a House representative in their Congressional districts, attorney general, state auditor and the state school board members. These primary results can be found on AP News.

Curtis was elected to Congress in 2017, representing Utah’s 3rd Congressional District, according to Congress.gov. This district covers much of eastern Utah, including Orem and Provo. Before becoming a congressman, Curtis served as major of Provo from 2010 to 2017, according to the Provo Library.