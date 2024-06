(Instagram / @serenakerrigan)

Taylor Swift fans were shocked Sunday night as her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, made his debut on the Eras Tour Stage at Wembley Stadium in London on June 23.

Kelce performed with dancers Jan Ravnik and Kameron Saunders during Swift’s comedic transition between her songs “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”