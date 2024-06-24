BYU Engineering hosts Lego-building competition

The BYU Engineering Building Lego model sits in front of the actual Engineering Building. This Lego set is the prize for the winner of this June’s “Battle of the Bricks.” (BYU Engineering)

The BYU College of Engineering is challenging students, alumni and more in June to build the best Lego creation.

The first ever “Battle of the Bricks” competition is open for anyone to enter, according to the BYU Engineering Instagram. The competition is open from Monday, June 17 to Friday, June 28. The winner will receive a custom Lego set of the BYU Engineering Building.

A stop-motion animation shows the BYU Engineering Building Lego set as it is being built. This Lego set is the prize for the winner of this June’s “Battle of the Bricks.” (BYU Engineering)

Brian Blumer, communications manager for the Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering, said this competition is intended for alumni to get involved in the college in a light-hearted way.

“It’s basically just a way to reach out and try to engage with our alumni from BYU Engineering online,” Blumer said. “You can just participate in something with your fellow alumni and sort of connect with each other.”

While other engineering events require alumni to commit their time and be physically present, Blumer said this competition is intended to lower the barriers to participation.

“It’s something that we figured would be universal enough of an interest,” Blumer said. “Everybody’s pretty much familiar with the little toy blocks.”

Dan McGuire said the firm he works for, Jones and DeMille Engineering, Inc., has several BYU Engineering alumni. A group of employees from multiple offices plan to meet together to build an entry for the competition.

“We thought this would be a great way to get together, have a little non-work fun and celebrate the great program we all graduated from,” McGuire said.

The creation can also be built using other compatible interlocking bricks, according to Instagram.

BYU Engineering posted five guidelines for the competition on their website:

The creation must be mostly constructed using Lego or compatible interlocking bricks. The creation must be built between June 17 and June 28. The pieces used in the creation can originate from an unbuilt kit. Participants should try to incorporate BYU or engineering elements. There is only one entry allowed for each person/team.

The winner will be decided based on public votes through BYU Engineering social media, such as Facebook, Instagram and X, according to BYU Engineering.

To enter, participants must submit a five- to ten-second video clip in landscape orientation of the build and a picture of the participant with the build no later than Friday, June 28.

BYU Engineering also asked participants to follow their social media accounts to vote for their favorite builds and stay up-to-date with the winner of the competition. Voters are allowed only one vote per platform.