BYU basketball adds another highly rated recruit to roster

Things simply haven’t slowed down for Kevin Young and company when it comes to recruiting.

BYU basketball has added yet another highly rated recruit, this time landing four-star forward Kanon Catchings.

Catchings is a 6-foot-9 forward out of Brownsburg, Indiana. He played his senior season in Atlanta with Overtime Elite.

Catchings comes into BYU with the highest composite ranking from 247 Sports in school history, and a projected first round draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He is a skilled forward who prioritizes shooting and creating off the dribble. Catchings will instantly impact the offensive side of the ball for the Cougars, joining arguably the best recruiting class in BYU basketball history.

Catchings originally committed to play for Purdue all the way back in 2022. He was the highest rated recruit for the Boilermakers 2024 class, but de-committed just a few weeks ago. Catching was coached by Tim Fanning, one of BYU’s new assistant coaches, while at Overtime Elite. The connection was made quickly after Catchings’ decision and the Cougars were immediately in the mix to land the top-40 rated recruit.

With this latest addition, BYU now has just one scholarship left for the 2024-2025 season. Young and his staff will look to fill that last spot this summer before official practices begin.