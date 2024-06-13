What to expect: BYU Arts presents BRAVO! series 2024-2025 season

Ramin Karimloo, Jared Grimes and Erin Morley will be performing as part of the BYU Arts’ BRAVO! series. BYU Arts announced its BRAVO! series 2024-2025 season, featuring performances, masterclasses and workshops from world-renowned artists. (BYU Arts)

BYU Arts announced its BRAVO! series 2024-2025 season, including performances from world-renowned music, dance and theater stars.

An acrobatic duo performs “A Bee Story.” The performances will take place on Feb. 28 and March 1, 2025. (BYU Arts)

The season will feature a lineup of professionals such as Tony Award-nominee Ramin Karimloo, opera star Erim Morley, Trinity Irish Dance Company and more. The full list of performers, dates and ticket information can be found on the BYU Arts website.

Lyndsay Keith, the BRAVO! series producer, described the performances as the “best of the best.” The guest artists will also share their talents by offering masterclasses and workshops for students.

This season’s performers are one-of-a-kind, according to Keith.

“Our season headliner, Broadway superstar Ramin Karimloo, is an incredible vocalist and super kind human, as is opera star Erin Morley. We’re also lucky to be on the U.S. premiere tour of ‘A Bee Story,’ which is performed by an acrobatic duo,” Keith said. “I’m a huge fan of all of these artists and can’t wait to share their talents with the campus community.”



During the season, BRAVO! will offer a new 2 for $20 student ticket deal to help make attending performances more accessible for students. The promotional code for the deal will be released near the beginning of the school year.

BRAVO! will also host a Valentine’s Day dinner concert for the first time ever. The concert will include a catered dinner and a performance by acclaimed a cappella men’s ensemble Cantus for BYU students to enjoy a fancy date.

A cappella ensemble Cantus sings together. The ensemble will perform on Feb. 14-15, 2025. (BYU Arts)

Keith shared how BRAVO!’s mission is to provide entertaining, educational and inspiring experiences for the BYU community.

“I strive to curate each season to include artists who have been blessed with incredible talents and stand out for their prowess, as well as their ability to complement BYU’s aim to share light and hope for the benefit of the world,” Keith said. “My hope is that patrons walk away from a BRAVO! performance feeling closer to their Savior, whether that’s from feeling a heart healed, a burden lifted or the joy of wholesome entertainment that shares the light of Christ.”

General tickets will be on sale June 26. Individuals who want to learn more about BYU Arts and the BRAVO! series can visit the website or Instagram page.