Crime prevention and safety fair volunteers teach families resources for safety

The crime prevention and safety fair kicked off on Saturday, June 8. The fair was held at BYU’s Lot 45, across the street from the LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The fair hosted multiple groups of emergency responders, police and safety advocates.

Sergeant Ellen Martin develops and implements crime prevention and safety awareness programs in the University Police department. He helped organize the fair.

“It’s crime and prevention safety from the resources that are available and what they do to help people,” Martin said.

Family plays cornhole at a booth. The crime prevention and safety fair hosted booths, teaching kids and families about safety. (Dylan Eubank)

The groups providing these resources such as BYU Police, the Utah Forest Service, Utah State Fire Marshall and the National Guard attended the fair. Even groups such as Zero Fatalities and the FBI set up booths.

Teresa Johnson, a volunteer for Zero Fatalities, taught kids about drunk driving and let them try on beer goggles. The kids then tried to play cornhole while wearing the goggles.

“We’re trying to reach teen drivers, children and people who have children with car seats,” Johnson said. “We’re trying to make sure everyone stays safe.”

Many of the booths had the same motivation as Johnson, each with a specific emphasis on safety.

Dozens of families attended the fair to educate their families and their kids about these important topics. There were many activities for the kids to interact with emergency personnel and to learn about the resources they have access to.

“This is so cool,” Dianah Ojwanga, a festival participant, said. “I like how the community is represented and we’re trying to visit every booth and see what they stand for.”

Ojwanga attended the festival with her kids, sister and niece.

“Safety is very important to teach kids,” Ojwanga said. “I want them to learn about fire safety and just to know whats around for them in the community.”

Although the fair only lasted a couple of hours, Ojwanga hopes these lessons stay with her kids for a long time.

For more resources on crime prevention and safety visit the University Police’s website.