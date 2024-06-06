Excessive heat warning issued in southern Utah, staying safe in Provo heat

The warmer weather is causing increased flow in the Provo River. Residents are advised to stay away until the spring runoff season is over. (Emily May)

Areas in Utah are currently at risk of excessive heat with some temperatures expected to rise into the triple digits this weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for areas in southern Utah until Friday night and an excessive heat warning in Glen Canyon, Zion National Park and Lower Washington County until Saturday night.

San Rafael Swell, Capitol Reed National Park, Western Canyonland, south central and southwest Utah are expected to reach temperatures of 103 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service. Areas of Utah with an excessive heat warning are expected to reach between 104 and 108 degrees.

The National Weather Service has advised individuals in these areas to drink a sufficient amount of fluids, stay in air-conditioning, keep away from the sun and not leave children and pets in unattended vehicles.

Cities in northern Utah are also heating up, with temperatures in Provo forecasted to reach a high of 92 degrees on June 6 around 4 p.m. and may return to temperatures above 90 on June 12, according to The Weather Channel. The forecast predicts Salt Lake City may reach 93 degrees around 4 p.m. on June 6 and rise back to highs of 92 degrees on June 15.

Provo Fire and Rescue warned residents on Monday through Instagram that flows in the Provo River will increase this week because of these higher temperatures. They advised individuals to avoid riverbanks and bodies of water, keep pets on leashes, supervise children, obey any river trail closures and call 911 if emergency rescue is needed.

“We don’t want anyone within 15 feet of the river,” Jeanie Atherton of Provo Fire and Rescue said.

The Provo Parks Maintenance Office said individuals should be careful around the Provo River until the spring runoff season is over. There is no set date for how long this warning will last, but it will likely be later in the summer.

Atherton said there is a higher fire risk in Provo parks because areas are beginning to dry out. Individuals using city parks may only use designated fire pits within the parks and must fully extinguish fires by dousing them, checking that the pit is cool to the touch and ensuring there are no embers left.

Atherton said there are currently no updated fire restrictions in Provo parks because of the rising temperatures yet.

Those interested in learning the latest fire restrictions within parks can check updated postings at each park or call Provo Fire and Rescue at (801) 852-6321 for more information, according to Provo Parks and Recreation.