Former BYU Cougar Daniel Schneemann shines in MLB debut

It’s been a long time coming for 27 year old rookie, and former BYU star, Daniel Schneemann. After being drafted in the 33rd round of the 2018 MLB draft, Schneeman patiently waited for his time to play on the big stage. That time finally came on Sunday when Schneemann’s Guardians hosted the Washington Nationals.

So what did Schneemann do when he first stepped up to the plate? On the very first pitch in his Major League career, Schneemann ripped one down the right field line for a 2-RBI double: the perfect start for the former Cougar’s career.

Daniel Schneemann drives in two runs with his first MLB hit! 👏 pic.twitter.com/AiUFJoEFZL — MLB (@MLB) June 2, 2024 If there was any minor leaguer that deserved the call-up, it was Schneemann. In six seasons, Schneemann has played for five separate ball clubs, and most recently has been one of the Columbus Clippers’ premiere sluggers.

In 53 games for Columbus in 2024, Schneemann hit .294 with 39 hits and 10 home runs. As one of the best players in the minors, Guardians fanatics knew it was only a matter of time before Schneemann would get the chance to play in Cleveland.

While the Nationals got the best of the Guardians in their Sunday contest, Schneemann could still be seen beaming with joy as he celebrating the achievement with family after the game.

A little family time on the diamond!



Following Sunday's game against the Nationals, @CleGuardians infielder Daniel Schneemann celebrated with his family on the field after having a two-run double in his first MLB at-bat.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/FcvMDjBSYG — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) June 2, 2024 “If you have a goal, I think if you just work hard enough, you can achieve it,” Schneemann said in his postgame interview Sunday.

If Schneemann can keep his bat hot, he’ll have the chance to play for one of the best teams in Major League Baseball. Cleveland currently sits atop the AL East standings and is only two games behind the Yankees for the number one seed in the American League.

Will Schneemann stick around in the big leagues? If his performance Sunday was any indicator of where he stands amongst the world’s best ball players, he definitely has a shot. But for now, he can relish in the fact that he did what many minor leaguers never get the chance to do: play under the bright lights of a major league ballpark.