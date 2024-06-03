Kevin Young adds another assistant to coaching staff

Head Coach Kevin Young was announced as the next BYU Men’s Basketball Coach in mid-April. Since then, he’s added Brandon Dunson from Stanford and Chris Burgess from the University of Utah to his coaching staff.

Coach Young’s most recent addition was announced on Monday afternoon: Will Voigt, the current head coach of the Austin Spurs, the G-League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs.

Welcome to the Family, Coach Voigt!! pic.twitter.com/V8qABnwsUL — BYU Men's Basketball (@BYUMBB) June 3, 2024

Outside of the NBA and the G-League, Voigt has years of experience around the entire world including Norway, China, Africa, Germany, and Egypt.

Sources have told Robby McCombs that Voigt will likely lead the defense while Coach Young will lead the offense.

Here’s what Coach Young had to say about his new assistant.

“Will is someone I’ve had great respect for. He is a creative thinker, very organized and has an unmatched work ethic. He’s not afraid to push the envelope creatively, especially on the defensive end of the floor. Will is a high-level coach who I will lean on heavily.”

Three of the five assistant coach positions have now been filled. BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said last week that the other spots would be filled within the coming days.