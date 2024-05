(YouTube / @honjcedricsimpsonlivefeed4076)

Corey Harris, a resident of Michigan with a suspended drivers license, logged onto his court trial on Zoom while driving to a doctor appointment. The trial’s judge, Honorable Judge Cedric Simpson, continuously asks to confirm if Harris is driving without a license. After confirming his illegal activity, Judge Simpson, revokes Harris’ bond saying “I don’t even know why he would do that.”