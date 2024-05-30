Chad Daybell found guilty, jury delivers verdict

The verdict is read from the jury in the Chad Daybell case. Daybell was found guilty on all nine counts. (East Idaho News)

The jury in the Chad Daybell case reached a guilty verdict around 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 30.

After nine weeks of deliberation, the live courtroom feed showed local attendees cheering as they exited the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, following the announcement.

This decision has been years in the making, as the crimes committed took place in 2019.

In September 2019, Lori Vallow Daybell’s two youngest children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, were reported missing by extended family members.

In October 2019, Chad Daybell’s wife, Tammy Daybell, died under questionable circumstances. Initially, her death was attributed to natural causes, but later investigations revealed she died of asphyxiation.

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell, who were having an affair, got married just two weeks after Tammy Daybell’s death.

Investigators alleged that Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell conspired to kill Tammy Daybell and Lori’s children to remove obstacles to their relationship and to benefit financially.

In June 2020, the remains of JJ and Tylee were found buried on Chad Daybell’s property in eastern Idaho. Their discovery raised further suspicions and intensified the investigation.

Lori Vallow Daybell was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including desertion and nonsupport of dependent children. She was later indicted on more serious charges, including conspiracy to commit murder. Chad Daybell faced similar charges, including murder and conspiracy.

Lori Vallow Daybell was tried and convicted first, including conspiracy to commit murder, in connection with the deaths of JJ, Tylee and Tammy Daybell. She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Today, Chad Daybell received the same verdict, being found guilty of multiple charges linked to the deaths of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell.

The penalty phase of the trial, where the jury will decide whether to impose the death penalty, is set to begin following the verdict.

The swift initiation of sentencing immediately following the Daybell verdict contrasts with the typical delays often observed in capital cases before such proceedings commence, according to a study from John Jay College of Criminal Justice.