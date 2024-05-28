2025 projected lottery pick Egor Demin reportedly commits to BYU

BYU basketball coach Kevin Young shocked the college basketball world Tuesday morning, landing the commitment of Egor Demin, a top-tier Russian guard projected to be a 2025 NBA lottery pick, as reported by ESPN’s senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The news, delivered via a “Woj Bomb,” is a game-changer for the Cougars.

The 6-foot-9 Demin comes from Real Madrid and is currently ranked as a top-10 prospect for the 2025 NBA Draft by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. BYU has not had a player taken in the NBA Draft since Jimmer Fredette, who was drafted 10th overall in 2011. Demin’s versatility allows him to play both guard and forward, making him a valuable asset. His ability to stretch the floor and create plays at his size are reasons why he is touted as a top-10 prospect.

This commitment is a testament to Coach Kevin Young’s hopes of turning BYU into a pipeline for NBA talent. It also shows that BYU is ready to compete with the heavyweights of college basketball. In fact, Demin was highly sought after by Arkansas head coach John Calipari, among others.

What’s particularly unique about Demin’s commitment is that he isn’t a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints while also being a highly sought-after recruit.

With Demin on board, BYU still has three scholarships left, following the recent additions of Brody Kozlowski, Elijah Crawford, and Keba Keita.