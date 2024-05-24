Air Force, Army ROTC programs honor BYU’s fallen soldiers

On May 22, the Air Force and Army ROTC programs at BYU hosted a memorial ceremony and presentation in honor of BYU’s fallen soldiers.

Ken Alford, BYU Church history professor and retired Colonel, spoke at the event saying we all have a part to play in remembering those who fought for our country.

“It’s important that we remember their sacrifice,” Alford said. “Because they gave everything for us.”

Every year, the ROTC programs hold a ceremony, honoring every fallen soldier that attended BYU.

Their names are memorialized on the wall of the reflection room in the Wilkinson Student Center.

Each soldier’s name is read by an ROTC cadet and after all the names are read, the attendees hold a moment of silence, honoring the soldiers.

“These are men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our freedoms (and) of our nation,” Cadet Parker said.

Attendees listened intently as Professor Alford told stories of soldiers, detailing their powerful experiences with faith and mental fortitude.

There was a spirit of gratitude as cadets and attendees alike listened to stories of these soldiers.

“I’m very grateful for the sacrifice that each of these men and women made,” Cadet Parker said. “And that’s why we’re here. That’s why we choose to honor them.”

Although the catered lunch was delicious, everyone’s spirits were full after coming together for the men and women who served our country.