Vendors encourage community members to shop locally at Orem farmers market

Orem community members walk the paths of the Sunset Farmers Market. The market is open every Wednesday evening from May to October. (Payton Pingree)

Vendors at the Orem farmers market sold baked goods, hand-painted crafts and more, encouraging community members who visit their market to shop locally.

From May to October, the Sunset Farmers Market in Orem is open to the public every Wednesday from 5-9 p.m. The market is located at the Orem City Center Park where individuals can visit countless booths selling a variety of products, as well as a collection of food trucks.

The market also provides free entertainment, with multiple musical guests performing throughout the evening and plenty of room for children and pets to enjoy the warm weather.

Kinsey Jimenez is a home baker and the owner of Sweet Stacks Cakewiches which sells homemade individual cakes in the shape of sandwiches. After starting her business in Texas and finding success, she moved up to Utah and is now trying to expand her business.

“I love seeing people’s reactions when they taste it,” Jimenez said. “It’s really cool to see something I made make someone happy.”

Jimenez shared how her experience as a first-time seller at the Orem farmers market has been a positive one.

“It’s good for everyone to come together and support each other,” Jimenez said. “We get to experience different cultures, different kinds of foods or crafts and see what’s out there that we wouldn’t have known of before.”

Ron Bohannon, current UVU professor and former undergraduate and master’s student at BYU, said he is helping Wall Brothers Orchards sell dried apples at the market this year. The orchard is run by three generations of farmers in Utah Valley.

Bohannon expressed his appreciation for the Orem market and the cultural shift toward shopping locally.

“The market’s beautiful. This is the perfect park,” Bohannon said. “People are tired of malls and this outdoor stuff is good.”

Similarly, artist Ashlynn Ostler explained how looking forward to the farmers market each week inspires her to put in the time and effort to create her product.

Ostler owns Paint by Ash Co. and hand-paints hundreds of wooden peg dolls to sell on her Etsy shop and at the market. She began her craft after enduring a period of postpartum depression and seeking to create something that was her own.

After selling at a market in St. George, Ostler said she was impressed by the size of the Orem farmers market and the opportunity to meet so many new people. Selling at this market has also given Ostler more perspective on why shopping locally is important.

“Personally, it has definitely changed my view on supporting local and why things cost as much as they do because it does take a whole bunch of time,” Ostler said. “I think that it’s awesome that people are also willing to come out here because it does take guts to come and shop when most people would rather just order it on Amazon.”

Samantha Silverman — an artist selling photos, jewelry and hair scarves at the market for her business Earthling Alchemy — echoed Ostler’s sentiment.

“I love shopping local,” Silverman said. “I think it’s really important. Less exploitation, money going straight to the workers, I love it.”

For those looking to support local businesses and connect with fellow community members, the Orem Sunset Farmers Market is an opportunity for individuals and families to accomplish both.