BYU Museum of Art expects busy summer

The Museum of Art sits on the north side of BYU campus. The exhibit “Spain & the Hispanic World” will be on display until June 15. (Emmeline Blythe)

Summer is in full swing at the BYU Museum of Art. In addition to its cultural celebrations, introductions to art history for children and festivals, the MOA is hosting six different concerts throughout the summer, featuring music groups such as the University Chorale and Canticum Lucis.

Music at the MOA

The Spanish Fork Chorale performs at their 2024 spring concert. “Fill the World with Music” kicked off the MOA’s events for the summer just as BYU began its Spring Term. (Instagram/@byumoa)

The first concert by the Spanish Fork Chorale on May 10 introduced the museum’s musical focus. The concert was titled “Fill the World with Music” and included musical pieces from “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Encanto,” as well as excerpts from Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s poetry. The concert also featured Easter songs.

For those who missed the Spanish Fork Chorale’s performance, the MOA will be hosting a free recital by Nathan Cox and Nathan Schaumann on Friday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m.

According to the MOA’s website, Cox and Schaumann “met as missionary companions in Armenia in 2020.” Their cello and piano arrangements are a result of the time they spent together in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cox and Schaumann’s recital will feature Gershwin, Amy Beach and Debussy.

Open Studio — Mosaic

“Sleepwalking” is a sculpture made by James Avati. This piece is part of the sculpture garden outside of the MOA. (Emmeline Blythe)

Inspired by the mosaic art pieces in the MOA’s current “Spain & the Hispanic World” exhibit, May’s Open Studio will teach guests of all ages how to use materials such as stones and shells to create art.

Participants will learn about the structures and histories of the mosaic art pieces in the exhibit and receive a garden stone to create their very own mosaic art piece to take home.

Those interested can drop into the MOA anytime from 11 a.m.-1 p.m on Saturday, May 18. Open Studio activities are new every month and are typically held the first and third Saturdays of each month.

“Plexus no. 29” is the opening attraction in the MOA’s lobby. Gabriel Dawe constructed this piece, sewing thread and hooks to display color theory as guests first walk in. (Emmeline Blythe)

For more information about what the MOA has planned for the summer, visit the website here.