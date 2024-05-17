BYU Museum of Art expects busy summer

Summer is in full swing at the BYU Museum of Art. In addition to its cultural celebrations, introductions to art history for children and festivals, the MOA is hosting six different concerts throughout the summer, featuring music groups such as the University Chorale and Canticum Lucis.
Music at the MOA
The first concert by the Spanish Fork Chorale on May 10 introduced the museum’s musical focus. The concert was titled “Fill the World with Music” and included musical pieces from “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Encanto,” as well as excerpts from Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s poetry. The concert also featured Easter songs.
For those who missed the Spanish Fork Chorale’s performance, the MOA will be hosting a free recital by Nathan Cox and Nathan Schaumann on Friday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m.
According to the MOA’s website, Cox and Schaumann “met as missionary companions in Armenia in 2020.” Their cello and piano arrangements are a result of the time they spent together in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cox and Schaumann’s recital will feature Gershwin, Amy Beach and Debussy.
Open Studio — Mosaic
Inspired by the mosaic art pieces in the MOA’s current “Spain & the Hispanic World” exhibit, May’s Open Studio will teach guests of all ages how to use materials such as stones and shells to create art.
Participants will learn about the structures and histories of the mosaic art pieces in the exhibit and receive a garden stone to create their very own mosaic art piece to take home.
Those interested can drop into the MOA anytime from 11 a.m.-1 p.m on Saturday, May 18. Open Studio activities are new every month and are typically held the first and third Saturdays of each month.
For more information about what the MOA has planned for the summer, visit the website here.