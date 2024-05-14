Photo Story: Inaugural Big 12 Season for Men’s Hoops

From 13th in the Big 12 preseason poll, to being ranked as high as No. 12 in the AP Poll- the BYU Cougars’ first season of Power-5 basketball was anything but ordinary.

The historic season included cataloging wins against 2023 national title contenders San Diego St., breaking the Kansas Jayhawks’ 19-game home win streak, and heading into March Madness as a 5-seed after not even qualifying for the NIT the season before.

This season brought countless opportunities to not only the school- but our Daily Universe staff. Being able the be behind the camera at some of the most historic and impressive wins in BYU history has been a once and a lifetime opportunity that we will cherish for years to come.

While we reflect on those who have departed from the program this season and those that we prepare to welcome to the “Y”, we can reflect on this historic season and some of the little moments that we have captured.