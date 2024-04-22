Former No. 2 draft pick, Zach Wilson, traded to Denver

The second overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft’s time with the Jets has come to an end. After three rocky years playing in New York, Zach Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round pick in this year’s NFL draft.

Wilson’s departure from New York doesn’t come as a surprise, as his name has been floated around the rumor mill the moment the Jets failed to reach the playoffs.

Wilson looks to have an open opportunity in Denver, as the Bronco’s current quarterback with the most experience is Jarrett Stidham, who has only started four games and thrown for eight touchdowns in his five year NFL career.

The Broncos now have Zach Wilson, Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci in their QB room. Will they add another? https://t.co/waZCa9qgMm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 22, 2024

Wilson caught the eyes of NFL scouts in his remarkable 2020 season at BYU. While many programs were put on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, BYU found themselves on national television every week, and the shifty, junior quarterback in Provo shot up draft boards.

By April, Wilson was the clear number two of the 2021 QB class, behind what many believed to be a generational talent, Trevor Lawrence, and ahead of Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones.

However, Wilson’s three years in New York were shaky at best.

In thirteen games as a starter his rookie season, Wilson threw for only nine touchdowns and eleven interceptions. In those thirteen games, the Jets went 3-10.

Critics thought Wilson would have a great chance to sit behind the Jets’ newly acquired Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, but Rodgers’ season was over before it started, tearing his achilles on the first drive of 2023. Wilson was thrown back into the starting spot, but never quite found his groove, going 4-7 as a starter for the once playoff hopeful, New York Jets.

Through three years in the NFL, Wilson has started 33 games, thrown for 23 touchdowns, tossed 25 interceptions, and has a 12-21 record.

Hopefully for Wilson, a fresh start out West could be what his career needs. The Broncos are a young team who are in the middle of revamping their offense. Wilson will have a chance to take over the QB1 spot right away, but leading this unproven Broncos offense will be no easy task.