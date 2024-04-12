Eye on the Y: BYU geological sciences professor recognized, fans support BYU Cougarettes, International Society Conference on war, diplomacy, human rights

BYU geological sciences professor receives out-of-this-world honor

Professor Jani Radebaugh shows students the new minor planet in her name. This planet in the asteroid belt is named ‘45690 Janiradebaugh.’ (YouTube/Brigham Young University/“Rad New Planet: A BYU Scientist’s Astronomical Honor)

BYU geological sciences professor Jani Radebaugh was honored in a way no other BYU professor has been — she had a minor planet named after her.

Such an honor has only been held by two other Utah residents in history. NASA and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory officially declared a minor planet, named “45690 Janiradebaugh.”

Though very small, with a 2.5 mile diameter, asteroid 45690 Janiradebaugh is a planet because it orbits the sun. The planet is located just between Mars and Jupiter, in the asteroid belt.

The planet was found in 2000, and Patrick Wiggins, a friend of Radebaugh’s and a NASA Solar System Ambassador from Utah, nominated Radebaugh for the honor because of her involvement in planetary science. Not only does Radebaugh continue to do research in planetary science, but she is also involved in NASA’s upcoming Dragonfly mission, with a role on the science team.

Watch Radebaugh tell her students about the exciting news.

Fans support BYU Cougarettes as they head to nationals

BYU Cougarettes at their sendoff. The Cougarettes prepared for the NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship with the sendoff, a spirit week, countdown and more. (Instagram/@byucougarettes)

The BYU Cougarettes prepared to participate in the 2024 National Dance Alliance’s College National Championships held in Daytona Beach, Florida from April 11-13 by practicing and celebrating.

At last year’s NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship, the Cougarettes took the win in both the Division 1A Hip Hop and Jazz National Championships.

Before leaving to compete, the team hosted the Cougarette Nationals Sendoff where students and fans attended to watch the team’s 2024 nationals’ routines. During the sendoff, Cougarette alumni and parents honored the Cougarettes’ hard work with gifts. Provo mayor Michelle Kaufusi also came to wish the team good luck and celebrate all their hard work.

International Society Conference discusses war, diplomacy, human rights

Members of The International Society at the 34th annual conference. This year’s conference had panel discussions, several speakers and an awards luncheon. (Image courtesy of The International Society)

On April 8, International Society members went to the Hinckley Center for the 34th Annual International Society Conference. The theme of this year’s conference was “War, Diplomacy and the Human Rights Dialouge: New Approaches for Latter-day Saint Professionals.”

The conference consisted of several panel discussions, speakers, an awards luncheon and more. Opening remarks were given by BYU President C. Shane Reese. Relief Society General President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Camille N. Johnson, gave the keynote address.

Topics such as government, education, as well as business and religious leadership were discussed by the speakers. Attendees learned about human rights and how to navigate one’s career and profession as a member of the Church.