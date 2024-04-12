BYU guard Dallin Hall enters the transfer portal

The first BYU player to leave following Mark Pope's move to Kentucky. Dallin Hall averaged 9.0 points and 5.1 assists, shot around 36% from 3. https://t.co/uTfVgjKJIg — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 12, 2024

BYU guard Dallin Hall has entered the transfer portal following the announcement that head coach Mark Pope has accepted the Kentucky job. It remains unclear whether Hall will follow Pope to Kentucky.

Hall’s development throughout the season was crucial to BYU’s success, leading to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2021.

This season, Hall averaged 9.0 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game, 5.1 assists per game, and shot 42.2% from the field for the Cougars. He currently has two years of eligibility remaining.

Hall is likely not the last player to enter the portal from BYU following Pope’s departure.