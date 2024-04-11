By Karter Baughan
BYU head coach Mark Pope reportedly leaving for his alma mater Kentucky

It was announced this evening that BYU head coach Mark Pope is in line to be the next head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats following John Calipari’s move to Arkansas. It was reported that Kentucky had offered UConn head coach Dan Hurley and Baylor head coach Scott Drew prior to offering Pope but both candidates declined.

Nothing has been signed as of this moment according to several reports but it seems all but immenint that Pope will return to Lexington to be the next head coach.

In Pope’s last seven seasons with BYU and Utah Valley, he has only finished under 20 wins once. The Cougars were projected to finish 13th in the Big-12 in the preseason polls and finished the year in 5th.

Pope was a team captain on the 1996 national title Kentucky Wildcats team under coach Rick Pitino.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.

