BYU students celebrate March 14, ‘Pi Day’

The fourteenth day of the third month, or Pi Day, gives students and faculty an excuse to buy pie. What better way to celebrate 3.14, Pi Day, than by indulging in a pie-eating competition.

Family, friends and students gathered at the Creamery on Ninth to watch two groups of 10 compete against one another. No hands were allowed and whoever devoured their pie first, won.

“We love Pi Day,” Brian Snow, a worker at the Creamery, said. “We wanted the students to celebrate in a way that is fun and that they can also get free pie out of it.”

Students devised their own game plan for eating the pie. It was all about speed for some, others experimented with flipping the pies over, and there were those who decided to throw in the towel and savor every last bite without all the fuss.

“I’m a little nervous. I’m not the fastest eater in the world and to be quite honest, I might get a little sick,” a competitor in the competition said.

However, there was a twist. Participants were shocked to find out the pies were frozen instead of fresh, making the competition even harder — literally.

Winners received a ribbon with a free pie, along with some cream left on their faces.