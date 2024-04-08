BYU softball ends Utah Tech game with a walk-off double

The sun was finally shining at Gail Miller Field as the BYU softball team kicked off their game against Utah Tech University. The Cougars took advantage of the good weather and won 12-4, marking their second win against the Bison this season.

The first inning was scoreless for both the Cougars and Bison, with BYU’s Kate Dahle pitching two strikeouts and one flyout.

Dahle struck out two more batters in the second inning, keeping Utah Tech at zero runs as the Cougars advanced to the plate at the bottom of the second. After two outs, Keila Kamoku scored off Aleia Agbayani’s single, putting BYU ahead 1-0.

Despite the Cougars’ powerful defensive and offensive start, the Bison put four runs past Dahle, who was switched out by Chloe Temples in the fourth inning after 50 pitches. Temples struck out two players and took the Cougars to the bottom of the fourth.

Unfazed by the three-run deficit, Maddie Udall and Keila Kamoku hit consecutive doubles, and Udall scored off Kamoku’s hit. After a flyout from Hailey Morrow, Aleia Agbayani hit a home run, bringing herself and Kamoku into home plate to tie the game.

At the top of the fifth inning, Temples kept the Bison from breaking the tie, with one groundout and two strikeouts. She kept her cool despite letting two players on base and gave the Cougars a chance to get ahead in the bottom of the fifth.

They did just that.

Huntyr Ava was up to bat first and singled after two pitches. Lexie Bennett pinch ran for Ava and stole second off a wild pitch. Owens singled and brought Bennett to third. Then Udall singled, advancing Owens to third and bringing Bennett in to score.

Kamoku then reached first on a fielder’s choice while Udall was tagged out and Owens scored. Morrow fouled out after ten pitches, but she wore out Utah Tech’s pitcher enough to give Aleia Agbayani another double and Kamoku another run.

Ailana Agbayani followed in her senior sister’s footsteps and hit a home run, scoring two more runs for the Cougars. Utah Tech changed pitchers in an effort to break BYU’s run streak and get the last out of the inning.

Unfortunately for the Bison, Maddie Bejarano walked, Violet Zavodnik was hit by a pitch, then Ava walked, loading the bases for BYU.

Owens walked up to the plate, and Cougars fans watched tensely as she got three balls, then two strikes.

Finally, Owens cracked a double to left center field and brought all three runners to home to score. With their lead extended to eight runs at 12-4, the game ended due to the mercy rule of eight or more runs after at least five innings.

Top Performers

Keila Kamoku: .298, 1 H, 3 R, 2 RBI

Aleia Agbayani: .289, 3 H, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Ailana Agbayani: .434, 2 H, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Lily Owens: .396, 3 H, 1 R, 3 RBI

The Cougars’ win was clearly a team effort, with all but one player in the lineup scoring at least one run. They now have a 21-13 record and will face the University of Central Florida on Apr. 4-6 in Orlando. Watch the game on ESPN+ or follow along with live stats.