President Nelson announces 15 new temples, talks about Kirtland Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, addressed members in a pre-recorded message on Sunday, April 7 at the 194th Annual General Conference.
President Nelson noted it was 40 years to the day he had been called to be an apostle for the Church. He shares this anniversary with President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor of the First Presidency.
His talk mentioned the Church’s purchase of the Kirtland Temple last month, one of the first temples built in the Church’s history.
President Nelson discussed the significance of this fact. The temple’s dedication ushered in many historic events in the restoration of the Church, he explained.
He focused on the importance and blessings of worshiping in the temple. Going to the temple brings access to God’s power, he promised.
He concluded with plans to build 15 temples of the Church of Jesus Christ in nine different nations around the globe.
The new locations for temples include:
- Uturoa, French Polynesia
- Chihuahua, Mexico
- Florianopolis, Brazil
- Rosario, Argentina
- Edinburgh, Scotland
- Brisbane Australia South Area
- Victoria, British Columbia
- Yuma, Arizona
- Houston Texas South Area
- Des Moines, Iowa
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- West Jordan, Utah
- Lehi, Utah
- Maracaibo, Venezuela
Including the newly announced temples in Lehi and West Jordan, Utah will reach a total of 30 temples.
President Nelson was absent from conference and gave a pre-recorded message for the first time during the October 2023 Semiannual General Conference for health reasons.
President Nelson was in attendance at the Conference Center during the Saturday afternoon session and Sunday afternoon session for the April 2024 conference.