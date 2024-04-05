Eye on the Y: Students, faculty explore international opportunities, BYU Religious Education Department celebrates Passover, students vote on best BYU major

Students, faculty explore international opportunities

John McHenry, BYU Fulbright award recipient to teach English in Tajikistan, lectures class. The Fulbright program allows students to learn, study, research and/or teach in more than 140 countries. (Image courtesy of David M. Kennedy Center for International Studies)

On March 29, the David M. Kennedy Center for International Studies invited BYU students and faculty to explore opportunities to learn, research and teach abroad at their Fulbright Day event.

The event consisted of several sessions, all intended to inform students and faculty about the nationwide Fulbright award program. The program offers scholarships and grants to students and professionals so they can participate in cultural exchanges abroad.

BYU is ranked third in the nation for producing the most U.S. Fulbright Scholars, such as John McHenry. McHenry received the Fulbright award in April 2023 and moved to Tajikistan to teach English.

Representatives from the Kennedy Center, the office of National Scholarships and Prestigious Fellowships, the Research Development Office and the Fulbright program were present at the event to provide information and answer any questions.

BYU Religious Education Department celebrates Passover

Professor Jeff Chadwick teaches traditions and symbolism of the Jewish celebration, Passover Seder. BYU hosts the Model Passover Seder events every year. (Image courtesy of BYU Religious Education)

The BYU Religious Education Department is celebrating Passover, a Jewish holiday commemorating Israel’s deliverance from Egypt, through its annual Model Passover Seder events.

Professor Jeffrey Chadwick is a religious education and BYU Jerusalem Center professor who specializes in Jewish studies. Chadwick leads and hosts BYU’s Passover feast simulations, using his understanding to help attendees draw scriptural connections between the Jewish holiday and Christianity.

Event participants learn more about the Jewish religion and culture and get to try traditional Passover foods such as unleavened bread and bitter herbs.

Two of the three Passover Seder events at BYU have already taken place on March 22 and 29, but those interested can purchase tickets to attend the third event on Friday, April 12.

Students vote on the best BYU major

Students participate in the University Advisement Center’s March Major Madness. Every year, students vote for which major they think is the best. (Instagram/@byuadvisement)

The University Advisement Center’s 2024 March Major Madness came to an end, naming the experience and design management major as best major on campus.

The center helps BYU students explore their interests, guiding them through their major selection and career preparation journeys. Each year, they hold a March Major Madness competition, encouraging students to learn about the different majors offered at BYU.

This year’s competition theme was Disney villains. Majors were assigned different villains, such as Scar, Maleficent, Captain Hook, Jafar and more. The competition lasted three weeks in a bracket of 32 majors.

Students voted for their favorite majors on the center’s Instagram and the major with most votes made it to the next round. On March 21, students had the opportunity to earn extra votes for the major of their choice at the March Major Madness: Basketball Shoot Out held in the Wilkinson Student Center.