Cosmo can do it all: A look at his best stunts of the year

Cosmo lifts Katey Stolle during a salsa number at the BYU men’s basketball game on March 9. This was Cosmo’s last stunt of the season. (Isaac Rascon)

From jumping over stacked tables to getting his groove on in a Salsa dance, Cosmo can do it all.

Cosmo the Cougar is known by many as the most athletic mascot in college sports, according to outkick.com. He earned this praise by performing his famous stunts during BYU’s biggest games.

In 2017, Cosmo performed a dance with the BYU Cougarettes at the BYU vs. Boise State football game.

Cosmo spins the fire knife in the middle of the LaVell Edwards stadium. Cosmo has been hyping up the crowd for more than 70 years now. (Photo courtesy of @cosmo_cougar via instagram)

The dance performance went viral on YouTube and now has millions of views.

Cosmo broke the internet again when he performed a Samoan fire knife dance at the BYU football game on Oct. 21, 2023 getting more than 600,000 views on Instagram alone.

BYU students said they love watching his famous stunts at the games.

“They’re really entertaining … I feel like they bring the crowd together. Especially the student section,” Rebecca Taylor, a BYU student, said.

Christian Galvez, another BYU student, said his favorite stunt was when Cosmo jumped three stacked tables doing pushups.

Cosmo jumps 3 stacked tables with push-ups. He reached the top and did three one-handed push-ups and finished it off with a backflip off the table. Cosmo has been hyping up the crowd for more than 70 years now. (Photo courtesy of @cosmo_cougar via instagram)

“That one’s sick. I think he’s pretty cool,” he said.

Galvez said it’s impressive that one guy can be so talented.

“He just does a bunch of diverse stuff. Whoever’s doing that must be pretty freaking cracked at everything,” Galvez said.

That wasn’t Cosmo’s last stunt using tables. On Jan. 30 at a BYU men’s basketball game, Cosmo held a handstand as he walked up three stacked tables.

Garrett Gettys, a student at BYU, said he remembers that well.

“I remember one that involved fire,” Turner Gettys, another BYU student, said. “I think it’s just cool that he does them.”

Compared to other college mascots, Garrett Gettys said it’s obvious why Cosmo is the best. Since other mascots have “huge bobbly heads,” they can’t do much, he said.

Cosmo and Stolle take the spotlight in their salsa number. Cosmo has been hyping up the crowd for more than 70 years now. (Isaac Rascon)

“But Cosmo actually does something,” Gettys said. “Like, it’s impressive what he does … he’s not just there. He’s part of the experience of coming to the game.”

Cosmo has been hyping up the crowd for more than 70 years now.