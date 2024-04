BYU–Pathway Worldwide began working with students in Ghana 15 years ago. Advanced reporting students in the BYU School of Communications traveled to Ghana to see how Pathway is changing people’s lives and making a more prosperous future possible.

The world premiere is Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 5 p.m. in the Alice Louise Reynolds Auditorium on the first floor of the Harold B. Lee Library (1060 HBLL) at BYU.

View the trailer here: