After a burglary at Phillippa’s Bakery HQ in Melbourne, Australia, surveillance camera footage looked a little strange. The burglar, a woman wearing all black, is seen performing yoga and stretching pre-break in. The burglar stole a few items — including some croissants, which Phillippa’s Bakery claimed she couldn’t resist — and has since been arrested for theft and burglary.