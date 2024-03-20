Elder Brian K. Taylor encourages students to rise to their divine identity, purpose, destiny

Elder Brian K. Taylor addresses BYU students and faculty at the Marriott Center. The BYU devotional took place on March 19. (Lauren Willardson).

Elder Brian K. Taylor of the Seventy invited students to learn about and live up to their divine identity, purpose and destiny in a BYU campus devotional on Tuesday, March 19.

Elder Taylor constructed his remarks around a quote by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve, which explains the importance of each part of the Plan of Salvation like a three act play:

“Elder Quinton L. Cook recently taught, ‘Those without knowledge of the Father’s plan do not understand what happened in the first act (or the premortal existence) and the purposes established there; nor do they understand the clarification and resolution that come in the third act, which is the glorious fulfillment of the Father’s plan,'” Elder Taylor said quoting Elder Cook.

Elder Taylor then explained this leads us to ask, “What are the natural consequences of not comprehending act one or act three in our Father’s plan as we live now in act two?”

In each act, Elder Taylor taught that God’s “fabulous plan” provides us with divine identity from the premortal life, purpose in this life and destiny in the life to come. In other words, it gives us a “why” for every past, present and future part of our lives, he said.

Elder Taylor said a recent Harvard study concluded young adults identify lack of meaning, purpose and identity as their greatest source of anxiety and depression.

“Failing to comprehend our Father’s plan cultivates a society prone to anxiety and fear,” Elder Taylor said. “Understanding God’s and our divine identities is the vital foundation for happiness and success, as well as for avoiding the identity and purpose crisis we see around us today.”

Elder Brian K. Taylor was a former BYU men’s basketball player. He spoke in the Marriott Center at a campus devotional on March 19 (Lauren Willardson).

Elder Taylor added as we understand the plan, we are better able to understand our purposes in a mortal, probationary state.

“Notice that our mission — or our purpose here in the second act — is not the profession we are working toward, although with excellence we pursue education and vocations to provide for our families and to bless and serve our fellow beings … It is discipleship of the Lord, Jesus Christ, which fills our life with meaning and purpose,” he said.

Elder Taylor, a former BYU men’s basketball player, concluded his remarks by sharing lessons he learned in the Marriott Center through a BYU devotional, a basketball game and his wife, which have helped him refine his sense of purpose.

“With every hope and in all the energy of my heart, I invite you to keep always before your eyes and rise to God’s eternal vision of your divine identity, purpose and destiny! As you do I promise He will bless you beyond your fondest hopes and expectations, even amidst life’s struggles and challenges,” Elder Taylor said.

Elder Taylor was called as a General Authority Seventy on April 1, 2017, while serving as president of the Texas Dallas Mission. He currently serves as a counselor in the Utah Area Presidency.