Provo Library offers community events, classes

The Provo Library on Academy Square offers more than just books. There are a variety of events and classes happening daily.

Leah Kershisnik works on the historic side of the library in the ever-changing Nelson exhibit. On March 4, the exhibit was full of board games and puzzles for the community to enjoy.

“I’ve worked here for two years and I’m often surprised looking at the calendar at all the different things that are going on,” Kershisnik said.

She said the library offers many different activities in the exhibit and other areas. This includes crochet clubs, music lessons, trivia night and more.

“It’s a great place to kind of bridge between people who have a resource and people who are looking for it,” Kershisnik said.

Jenna Wilson is a volunteer for the bi-weekly drawing class currently being offered at the library. The community turnout on Monday night was unprecedented.

“It was crazy! We didn’t have enough seats. One of the librarians was going to find us more chairs which was way exciting,” Wilson said.

The Monday night drawing class is offered for people of all ages to grow in a new skill or have a fun experience.

That same night, another activity in the children’s department was going on. It was a weekly Spanish story circle for children to practice and learn Spanish.

The variety of activities at the library makes for a space that has something different to offer every member of the community.

“I always tell people when they ask me about programs at the library to keep their eye on the library’s calendar on the website, because there’s just so many things going on,” Kershisnik said.