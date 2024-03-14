Salt Lake City, cities worldwide march for Palestine

Cities all over the U.S. and in other countries gathered on March 2 to protest the conflict in Gaza. By Sugarhouse Park in Salt Lake City, hundreds gathered to protest in favor of Palestine and to order a ceasefire.

In Salt Lake City, the wind grew stronger and hail rained down on the protesters.

Yet they walked from Sugarhouse Park to the bypass over the freeway, disrupting traffic.

Millions around the world marched together for Palestine in major cities in the U.S. and cities in countries like Malaysia, Brazil and South Korea.

The conflict in Gaza started last October. Protesters have been demanding the fighting stop.

“Unfortunately, people don’t really understand what is going on in Palestine,” Zara Motiwala said.

Motiwala joined the protest with two of her friends.

“Israel has had control over Palestine for so long, generations,” one of Motiwala’s friends, Ari, said.

They were each there to advocate for the ceasefire, they said.

“I’m Muslim and I’m trying to stand up for my people,” Motiwala said.

People are finally starting to realize what is happening in the conflict through social media, Motiwala said. These protests may also bring awareness worldwide. People continued to join the protest throughout the afternoon, though the storm grew bigger.