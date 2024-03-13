Provo ranks among top 20 college towns in US

Cool, crisp winters, sunny warm summers, beautiful mountain backdrops and engaging student life: Provo offers a unique blend of amenities that helped land it in the top 20 college towns, according to Rent Cafe’s recent survey.

BYU student Quinn Ross said he agrees Provo earned its place.

“I think it’s awesome, I think it’s justified,” Ross said. “I don’t really have anything to complain about.”

Ross said Provo and BYU offer abundant opportunities for him to fully pursue his hobbies. The only thing he doesn’t like about Provo is the 15-minute drive to the big Walmart on University Parkway. Other than that, Ross said the city has everything he needs.

“It feels like there is no shortage of places to eat, I’m kind of a foodie. There are a bunch of things you can do to keep yourself active,” Ross said.

Rent Cafe’s list factored in things such as tuition and cost of living; the ratio between arts, entertainment and recreational accessibility; and the overall university score.

“I like how it’s not a big city … I love that Provo is a small city, but you have the educational value of BYU and UVU really close,” BYU senior Michael Dew said.

The Rent Cafe ranking cited Provo as having a $3,100 cost of living with around 46% of students receiving some kind of scholarship or financial aid. The ranking gave each college town a score out of 100, and Provo scored an impressive 90.82.