Big 12 Tournament to stay in Kansas City through 2031 season

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — BYU is making its first appearance in the Big 12 tournament this week and the Cougars, along with the rest of the league, will continue to visit T-Mobile Center for many years to come.

Commissioner Brett Yormark announced that the league’s annual basketball tournament will remain in Kansas City through 2031. “This is our home away from home,” Yormark said.

The Big 12 held a press conference with Yormark Tuesday night before the women’s Big 12 championship game. Joining the commissioner was the Mayor of Kansas City, Quinton Lucas, as well as both the President of Kansas City Current and the President & CEO of Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC. It was Yormark’s only press conference during either tournament.

It was clear early on that something big was coming from the panel of Kansas City leaders and the Big 12 commissioner. The room was full of photographers and reporters ready to receive the news.

Yormark wasted no time, immediately announcing the Big 12’s plans to continue to hold the men’s and women’s basketball tournament at the T-Mobile Center through yhe 2031 season. The conference doesn’t seem likely to change anytime after that either.

“We’re thrilled to be here through ’31 and I’m sure we’ll be here much longer than that,” said Yormark.

The 2024 season marks the first time the Big 12 women’s tournament was held in the T-Mobile Center. Yormark noted the record breaking crowds they’ve seen this past weekend, and the 100% increase in engagement this season.

Yormark also revealed that, at least next year, the tournament format will not change—meaning every member of the newly constructed 16-team conference will play in the tournament.

Mayor Lucas offered his thanks to commissioner Yormark and the Big 12.

“The Big 12 conference is part of Kansas City’s DNA.”