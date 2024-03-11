Students make GroupMe chat to spread info about free food on campus

Samuel Haggard came up with the idea of a GroupMe chat last semester when he saw needs in the student community.

“First off, students don’t often know about events going on, and also, students love free food,” Haggard said.

Haggard highlights a few benefits of the GroupMe chat.

“Students learn more about events going on, reduce food waste … love it, these organizations and events have more people at their events,” Haggard said.

He said students might need a little extra motivation — like free food — to take advantage of the resources available to them.

“A fun fact is that a lot of students may need a certain resource or want to go to a certain resource, but unless there is an incentive of free food, they’re probably not going to go,” Haggard said.

Haggard told Benson Scoffield about his idea back in December. The chat has really taken off since then, he said.

“I was like, ‘dude, that’s freaking crazy,’ like it’s so awesome that so many people wanted to get this kind of information. We’re all college students. We love to know where the free food is on campus,” he said.

The chat has grown more than the two initially imagined.

“We’re really happy where it’s at and hope that it keeps going with the path that it’s on,” he said.