“Juntos en Cristo” with the BYU Football Team

On Sunday, March 3rd, four players from the BYU Football team spoke to a chapel full of Spanish speaking members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in a devotional titled “Juntos en Cristo.” They shared their testimonies of Jesus Christ and stories of their experiences with faith as division one football players in the Spanish language.

The meeting was conducted by BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill, who himself served as a missionary on Puerto Rico over 30 years ago.

Recently returned missionary and BYU running back Jovea Damuni spoke on the common purpose we share in strengthening our relationship with Christ.

“For me to be ‘Together in Christ’ is understanding that we are different, but we accept each other as we are,” said Damuni. We recognize the potential of other people. Because that it exactly what Jesus did.

BYU linebacker Ben Bywater spoke on the importance of gratitude and the opportunity to improve daily. When we encounter trials, challenges, and difficulties often the weight we carry on our shoulders is what helps us in these difficult times,” said Bywater.

Safety Petey Tuipulotu spoke on the unique nature of the BYU Football program. He shared experiences from the 2020 BYU Football season where the team adopted the theme “love one another” during a tumultuous time in the world. That team went on to compile an 11-1 record and finished 11th in the A.P Top 25. He shared what he believes set that team apart and what sets BYU apart as a program in the college football sphere.

“We were and are a different team from all others,” he said. “All us players come to BYU because we love God, and we have faith in Jesus Christ.”

Senior defensive end Tyler Batty spoke on faith in Jesus Christ being a daily process. “It is the intent of our hearts on a daily basis,” he said. “We are trying to be better. That is what is most important.”

Coach Jay Hill closed the meeting by posing a question: “What do we do with this desire that we have to serve? We convert it into faith.”

He spoke on his daily habit of prayer and how he asks for help in his desires to, “be qualified to do the work of God.”

Hill finished his remarks by saying, ” A love being here at BYU. Here at BYU, we are taught to love people as they are. As sons and daughters of God.”