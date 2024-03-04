BYU Gymnastics Soars to Victory with Taylor Swift Eras Night Extravaganza

This past Friday, the Marriott Center was transformed into a realm of Taylor Swift magic as BYU Gymnastics hosted their themed “Eras Night” meet against SUU.

In the days leading up to the event, the marketing team pulled out all the stops. They distributed flyers inspired by Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” album cover, to gain the attention of students. The Wilkinson Center was abuzz with a friendship bracelet-making booth, allowing attendees to connect with gymnasts.

Social media played a key role in building excitement. Graphics resembling Taylor Swift album covers, featuring the gymnasts were posted to the BYU Gymnastics instagram page. A giveaway for the BYU Gymnastics Eras Tour T-shirt fueled the online hype.

One photo-booth was adorned with balloons, tinsel, and BYU gymnast album covers. Next to the photobooth was a table full of probs such as guitars, glasses, wigs, hats, and microphones. (Photo by Allyssa Christensen)

At 6 pm when the doors opened, the atmosphere was electric. On the concourse, two photo booths with balloon arches and life-sized Taylor Swift cutouts were set up, complete with blow-up guitar and microphone props.

Tables with Eras Tour BYU Gymnastics posters and more friendship bracelet making stations were also set up, creating an immersive experience for everyone in attendance.

Kicking off the meet in style, two lucky students from the ROC section showcased their skills in a floor routine competition. The stakes were high, with the winner earning a limited-edition BYU Gymnastics Eras Tour T-shirt.

The entertainment didn’t stop there; the video board showcased engaging content throughout the night. The “Taylor Swift Strike a Pose Cam” captured iconic Taylor Swift poses, while the karaoke cam and section sing-off between the ROC and other attendees generated even more fan engagement.

The team celebrated together at the end of the meet. Here some of the gymnasts are seen wearing the BYU Gymnastics Eras Tour shirt. (Photo by Bailey Bushman).

To top the night off, BYU secured the victory. The energy from fans surrounding the success of the gymnastics team and Taylor Swift’s chart-topping hits created an unforgettable experience.

The combination of gymnastics and Taylor Swift’s timeless music created an electric atmosphere, leaving attendees jamming to Taylor Swift’s tunes long after the meet had concluded.