Eye on the Y: Fans rally to greet Cougs after big win, BYU college name change, BYU Physical Facilities’ newest overman

Fans rally to greet Cougs after big win

Cougar fans celebrate the BYU men’s basketball team’s return. BYU took an extraordinary win against the Kansas Jayhawks. (Photo courtesy of BYU Photo)

Cougar Nation crowded around the Provo Airport on Feb. 28, anticipating the BYU men’s basketball team’s landing. More than 200 students were there to celebrate the team’s win against the Kansas Jayhawks earlier that night.

Initially, the ROC posted on X that the team was unlikely to return that night because of bad weather in Kansas. However, a later update said the team would land in Provo in the middle of the night.

Fans were ecstatic to see them and gathered outside the airport at 2:30 a.m. on a school night and in freezing weather.

BYU college name change

The Carl F. Eyring Science Center accommodates the college soon to be known as the College of Computational, Mathematical and Physical Sciences. The college hopes the name change will draw attention to the use of computation in most of their departments. (BYU College of Physical & Mathematical Sciences Facebook)

On Feb. 23, the BYU College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences announced they will receive a new name effective May 1. The college’s new name will be the College of Computational, Mathematical and Physical Sciences.

The new name will highlight the school’s growth in the past 50 years, as it has added departments in statistics, mathematics education and computer science.

This April’s graduating class will be the last to graduate from the College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences. The college hopes the name change will help students and others recognize the importance of computing within the program.

BYU Physical Facilities’ newest overman

Matt Giles, the upcoming assistant administration vice president for BYU Physical Facilities. Giles has been BYU’s managing director of Buildings, Grounds and Transportation Services for nearly 10 years. (BYU University Communications)

On April 1, BYU’s Physical Facilities will welcome Matt Giles as the new assistant administration vice president. Giles will replace Ole Smith, who has been with BYU for more than 19 years.

BYU Physical Facilities works in designing, constructing and maintaining campus buildings. Smith managed the Heritage Halls housing project, the new Life Sciences Building and more.

Matt Giles isn’t new to BYU, either. Giles earned an undergraduate degree from the BYU Construction Management Program. After receiving his master’s from the University of Utah and working in construction management for several years, Giles came to BYU, where he has worked as the managing director of Buildings, Grounds and Transportation Services since 2015.