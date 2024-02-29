BYU Cougarettes perform team choreographed dances in annual Cougarettes in Concert

The 24-time national champion BYU Cougarettes captivated audiences away from the BYU campus once again in their yearly Cougarettes in Concert.

Many people have seen the Cougarettes’ performances during halftime at BYU football and basketball games alongside Cosmo. Witnessing the Cougarettes in concert offers a slightly different experience.

“This is a chance for us to have the girls, like the team members, choreograph our own pieces that we get to show tonight,” Cienne Bethea, a senior on the team, said. “So I did a trio this year … it’s to a song called ‘Sinking Friendships,’ it’s a super special song to me and I’ve been waiting to use this song. I thought what better team to put it on than my Cougs. It’s me and two of my teammates and it’s one of my favorite things I’ve ever choreographed.”

The Cougarettes expressed how much they enjoyed choreographing championship-winning works of art through dance, while also creating long-lasting friendships beyond the dance floor.

“I have met all of my best friends and all of my teammates are so kind and incredible and loving and just so supportive and welcoming,” Makeila Lawrence, a first-year on the team, said.

This performance at the Covey Center marked one of the final performances for some of the senior Cougarettes who are completing their fourth year with the team.

“Just knowing that this is gonna be one of the last couple times that I ever share a stage with them ever again, it really kinda tugs at my heart a little bit … it’s bitter sweet, it’s a good thing,” Bethea said.

The Cougarettes still have a few exciting performances lined up at various sporting events this semester.