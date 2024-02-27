BYU Perspectives celebrates Black cultures

One of the ways BYU celebrates Black History Month is through Perspectives, an event showcasing various Black cultures.

BYU Multicultural Student Services hosted the event and invited community members to celebrate Black cultures through music, dance and spoken word.

“I love Perspectives and I love all the cultural events that BYU puts on,” Beth Ducharme, an event attendee, said. “I think they’re wonderful for everybody.”

Perspectives showcased the Deborah Bonner Unity Gospel Choir, various BYU clubs and several speakers.

“I think the Black community is very underrepresented here at BYU,” Layla Young, Perspectives participant, said. “And so for events like Perspectives, I think it’s really important that we get to showcase the talents and the history of the Black community.”

BYU Multicultural Student Services aims to provide cultural events which educate and include all students.

“People from outside of the BYU community, they come and bring their kids … they really are the future and so showing them that they can be more and be at BYU even though they are minorities is really important to me,” Young said.

To get involved in similar cultural programs throughout the year, visit the Multicultural Student Services Office.