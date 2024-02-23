Meet new BYU tennis athlete Tygen Goldammer

The men’s tennis team announced the signing of two new athletes in the winter of 2023. One of those new athletes is freshman Tygen Goldammer, a five-star recruit from Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Goldammer grew up in a tennis-centered home, with both of his parents being former collegiate tennis players. They introduced him to tennis when he was young, and his passion and skill for the sport has grown exponentially.

When Goldammer signed last November, he was ranked first in Boys’ 18s among prep athletes in Florida, and Head ranked him 36th in singles out of all national recruits. With such an impressive tennis portfolio and no connection to Utah or The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, it may come as a surprise that he chose to become a Cougar.

“I came because of the environment and also the people,” Goldammer said. “I love the coaches, the kids on the team. I love what’s surrounding the campus, the mountains, all that. It’s beautiful.”

The relationships Goldammer has formed with the coaches and athletes, even before he began officially playing with the team. They’re what drew him to BYU in the first place, and he enjoys being able to strengthen them on and off the court. He is eager to do his part as a teammate and player to ensure BYU has a successful first season in the Big 12 Conference.

“My goals would probably be to just help out the team as much as I can and improve as much as I can for the future,” Goldammer said.

He has already done just that in only a month of BYU tennis matches, with a 4-3 singles record and a 3-3 doubles record. His most impressive performances were against Montana State, where he won 6-3 6-3 in singles, and UC Riverside, where he won 6-2 6-3 in singles and 6-4 and 6-1 in doubles with TJ Wells.

Watch Goldammer and the rest of the team as they face off against Idaho State on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Tygen Goldammer faces off against Montana State at home on Feb. 2.

Favorite professional tennis players: Roger Federer and Carlos Alcaraz