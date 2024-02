(Instagram/@cougartailkid, @byuroc)

11-year-old Beckham Bramwell earned the title of “Cougar Tail Kid” after devouring BYU’s most famous concession on the Jumbotron at two home men’s basketball games. Bramwell was first seen chomping on a Cougar Tail, a 15-inch maple bar, at the BYU vs. Kansas State game on Feb. 10. He was spotlighted yet again on Feb. 13, during the BYU versus UCF game.