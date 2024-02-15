Inside BYU’s massive print facility

The BYU Print and Mail Center churns out thousands of pages a day, but the print shop may lead Utah County in one specific request.

The warehouse is located right by the Missionary Training Center on the north end of campus. Paul Snyder, the facility’s head consultant, has been working there for years.

“We actually employ a couple of hundred students … we also have probably 40 to 50 full-time and three quarter-time employees as well,” Snyder said.

Snyder said the facility not only handles print jobs for BYU, but it also prints theses and dissertations for other colleges around the nation. BYU Print even helps out with some of the Church’s needs.

“We’re a busy facility over here, got lots going on,” he said.

Textbooks, posters, book bindings and T-shirts are only some of the services offered at BYU Print and Mail. One of their services, however, is uniquely BYU.

“We do tons and tons and tons of wedding invitations,” Snyder said. “You know, BYU is the wedding capital of the world.”

The warehouse is full of machinery that takes each order from start to finish. There is never a dull moment on the job, Snyder said.

“We’ve got great people. There’s always so much going on all the time. So there’s just lots and lots to do,” Snyder said.

Those interested can learn more at print-mail.byu.edu.