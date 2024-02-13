Local musician turned producer overcomes challenges

People know musician Jeff Yi as Lotusville.

“I am not a producer by any means,” Yi said. Fate led him to become one. “I had to sit with the question of, ‘do I do this on my own, risking production quality to be at risk?’”

He decided to give it a try. While working on an album, Yi’s computer crashed. More than 13 tracks were already recorded.

“I lost like, 90% of my projects, and that was a hard day. And I kind of just threw in the towel, I was like, ‘I’m never producing again.'”

Yi stepped away from producing for two years, he said. Eventually, he went back to work on his music.

“I was trying to alchemize the experiences I was having into something beautiful,” expressed Yi.

He collaborated with producers before ultimately deciding to take matters into his own hands.

“I took a leap of faith and decided to teach myself everything I need to know to produce a decent-sounding mix,” Yi said.

Yi’s music would not be the same had he not lost those tracks from his previous album, he said.

“I think Bloodhound is infinitely better.”