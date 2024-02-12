Utah-based restaurant earns 19th spot on Yelp’s top 100 US restaurants

Little India’s most popular dish, the chicken tikka masala. Little India was named 19th in Yelp’s top 100 places to eat in the U.S. (McKenna Jensen)

Located in American Fork, Little India claimed Yelp’s 19th spot on the top 100 places to eat in the U.S.

In 2024, the family-owned establishment was the only Utah restaurant listed on Yelp’s top 100 U.S. restaurants.

Harjeet Singh, one of Little India’s three owners, said they were left “speechless” upon receiving the news.

“This accomplishment is truly extraordinary and a tremendous blessing,” she said.

Little India first opened in American Fork in October 2021. However, the family has had experience in the restaurant industry for more than 20 years. Little India is a sister business of Bombay Garden, located in West Jordan, according to Harjeet Singh.

Little India provides customers with quality food and outstanding customer service, Manjit Singh, co-owner of Little India, said.

“Our recipes have been passed down through generations, imbued with a sense of love and care in every dish,” Manjit Singh said.

The most sought-after dishes according to Yelp reviews are chicken tikka masala, butter chicken, mango chicken, chicken coconut kurma, onion naan and mango lassi.

The famous masala and makhana sauces go through an intense, three to four hour process, using only the freshest ingredients. According to Manjit Singh, this shows the level of dedication the Little India team puts into every meal.

According to Yelp, the authentic experience starts when patrons walk through the restaurant’s doors. The colorful walls, hand-painted murals and infused Indian background music create an immersive ambiance that makes it a great experience, a review said.

“Our ultimate goal is to earn the trust and loyalty of our customers by treating them like family and making Little India a second home for all,” Manjit Singh said. “We take pride in offering not only quality food but also top-notch customer service and an inviting atmosphere.”

Little India aims to gain the trust of customers by catering to their needs. Restaurant co-owner Maninderpal Singh said all of their entrees are gluten-free to accommodate customers’ dietary restrictions. She also said they offer customizable levels of spice for each dish.

Little India owners, Harjeet, Maninderpal and Majit expressed their gratitude for the support of customers and promised to serve them “for many years ahead.”

Currently, Little India has locations in American Fork and Heber City, but Maninderpal Singh said they are in the process of opening a third location in Highland and anticipate its opening in March.