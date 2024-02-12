BYU alum Andy Reid leads Chiefs to third Super Bowl victory in five years

After the Chiefs Offense scored the game-winning touchdown, red and yellow confetti was released onto the field. Players, coaches and family rushed to the field to share the moment together. (Bailey Bushman)

Super Bowl LVIII made history with the city of Las Vegas hosting the NFL championship for the first time.

The Westin at the Lakes became the epicenter for the Chiefs, where the coaching staff, players and their families and friends gathered to prepare for the game.

Former BYU Tight End Matt Bushman and his wife, former BYU volleyball player, share a moment together with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Matt and Emily met at BYU, were married in 2018 and now have two little girls together named Andie and Micah. (Emily Bushman)

The team was led by former BYU football alum Andy Reid and faced the San Francisco 49ers. BYU alum and practice squad member Matt Bushman also played a part in the team’s victory.

The Reid family held a sacrament meeting service on the morning of the Super Bowl, reinforcing the importance of their faith.

The opening prayer was led by BYU Associate Athletic Director Chad Lewis, who flew from Provo to Las Vegas to be part of the day.

Amidst the game day excitement, the Reid family’s sacrament service drew attention. Jordan Rex, a BYU Law alum, expressed his thoughts about the service.

“It was cool to see Coach Reid putting his faith first, even on probably the biggest day of the year for him,” Rex said.

Las Vegas, known for its energy, was even more crowded with the Super Bowl. The atmosphere was charged as fans flocked to witness one of the most iconic sporting events in the world.

“This is the most nervous I have ever been in my entire life, it’s hard for me to even watch,” Maddie Rex, who flew in from Dallas to support the Chiefs, said. The intensity of the Super Bowl experience, coupled with the tight competition, left a lasting impression on fans.

Coach Reid addressed his players and their families at the after party Sunday Night. He said he was grateful to be in his position and thanked his players for the memorable season. (Bailey Bushman)

The game proved to be a nail-biter, especially going into overtime. The close score kept the audience on the edge of their seats.

“I think we’re going to score a touchdown on this drive and we’re going to win this football game,” Jacqueline Morris, a Park City native attending the game, said with only two minutes and 48 seconds left on the overtime clock. Every play and strategic move had the potential to change the outcome of the game.

Following the game, an after-party awaited the victorious team, friends and family at the Zouk nightclub in Las Vegas. The celebration featured performances by Ludacris, The Chainsmokers, Quavo, Tyra and Post Malone.