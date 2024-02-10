By Conner Jensen
BYU secures first conference road win, beating Cincinnati for the second time this season

The BYU women’s basketball team entered halftime in Cincinnati with a three-point lead after a hard-fought first half that featured four ties and three lead changes.

The Cougars came out on fire in the third quarter, outscoring the Bearcats 19-9 in the period thanks to 8 points and 6 rebounds from senior forward, Lauren Gustin.

BYU was able to maintain that lead throughout the final quarter, and some clutch free-throw shooting from guards Amari Whiting and Kaylee Smiler iced the game for a 69-57 BYU victory.

A Game Of Firsts

This victory marks the first road win for the Cougars in Big 12 play this season and is the first two-game conference win streak on the season for BYU.

“We’re going to get one… An upset,” said BYU head coach, Amber Whiting after a close loss to West Virginia.

Since that quote, the Cougars upset 18th-ranked Baylor in Provo before traveling to Cincinnati Saturday morning and putting together a dominant performance in their second straight win.

Defensive Domination

Defense was the name of the game for the Cougars on Saturday morning as they blocked an impressive 7 shot attempts from the Bearcats. Perhaps more impressive than the blocked shots, was the 28% field goal percentage that BYU held Cincinnati to. The Bearcats struggled with shooting all over the floor going 14-51 from two-point range, and 5-15 from the three-point line.

Lauren Gustin put up another all-time stat line, netting 21 points and a dominant 20 rebounds in the win. Kailey Woolston continued her incredible freshman season as she added 20 points on 66% shooting.

Coming Up for the Cougars

BYU will travel to Orlando for its next game on Tuesday where the Cougars will take on the UCF Knights at 6 pm eastern time.

