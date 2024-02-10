BYU fan’s cheering guide to Super Bowl 58

Most years for BYU Football fans, they cheer for the team with a former BYU player on it. However, for Super Bowl 58, it is not that simple. The final game of the NFL season has BYU representation on both sides.

One the 49ers, they have Fred Warner, the best linebacker in the world and for the Chiefs they have one of the best head coaches in the NFL with Andy Reid.

THE COUGS ARE HEADED TO SUPER BOWL LVIII!!



Congrats Coach Reid and @fred_warner!!



( 📸: @NFL and @Chiefs ) pic.twitter.com/oEUaa5ZwCR — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) January 29, 2024

Still can’t decide who to cheer for? Here’s some more information to help make that decision easier.

ANDY REID, Head Coach

Andy Reid played offensive tackle for BYU. He was on the team that would win the 1980 Holiday Bowl, one of the program’s most iconic victories.

After graduating in 1981, Lavell Edwards prompted Reid to become a coach, where he spent a year with BYU as a graduate assistant.

After nine seasons coaching at the college level, Reid became the assistant offensive line and tight end’s coach for the Packers. He would be a part of the 1996 Super Bowl Champions before being promoted to quarterbacks coach.

In 1999, the Philadelphia Eagles hired Reid as their head football coach, making him the second youngest head coach at the time. The Eagles would lose in the NFC Championship game three years in a row before finally making it to the Super Bowl. However, the Eagles would lose.

Holy Toledo, Andy Reid mic'd up never gets old 😄



Will he be celebrating again on Sunday with a cheeseburger? pic.twitter.com/3cGTFYySNd — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 7, 2024

After 14 seasons with the Eagles, they decided not to renew Reid’s contract. He is one of seven NFL head coaches in history to spend 10 or more seasons with their first head coaching job.

The Kansas City Chiefs hired Reied in the same offseason. Reid led the team to their first playoff win in over 20 seasons.

The Chiefs and Reid would win Super Bowl 54. The next season they would lose in the Super Bowl. Two seasons later, the Chiefs returned to the big game and beat the Eagles, giving Reid his second Super Bowl victory.

Reid now owns a 2-2 record in the Super Bowl and looks to win his third championship.

Reid, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, does a good job representing BYU fans everywhere. He is not shy about his faith.

“It’s either family or football or church,” Reid said to the media on Tuesday.

“It wasn’t us as coaches jumping up and down on them. They took it within themselves to say we know what we are and can be. We’ve got to go do it. Maybe you’re not the most talented. Maybe you’re not the fastest or quickest but let’s go maximize what we are,” Andy Reid pic.twitter.com/Ziaq8QK3Vg — The Winning Difference (@thewinningdiff1) January 30, 2024

As one of the most liked NFL coaches, it would be hard for BYU finds not to side with Reid and the Chiefs.

FRED WARNER, Linebacker

Just as likable as Reid, Fred Warner makes a case for BYU fans to side with the 49ers for Super Bowl 58.

In high school, Warner was a four-star recruit. He chose BYU over programs like USC, Utah, Washington and Arizona, among others. He is a BYU Cougar to his core.

49ers linebacker @fred_warner, arguably the best linebacker in the NFL, talks about what @BYUfootball meant to him at @SuperBowl Media Day. pic.twitter.com/c98QJWzYHv — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) February 6, 2024

Warner played in 49 games for BYU. He led the team in tackles in 2016 and 2017. In his BYU career, Warner recorded 264 tackles, good enough for 24th in BYU history.

“They gave me an opportunity to be in the NFL so I’m forever indebted to them,” Warner said on Monday while reflecting on his time at BYU.

In 2018, Warner was drafted in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers. He was an immediate starter in his first NFL game. He has not missed a start since.

This postseason, Warner became the 49ers all-time postseason tackles leader. In six NFL seasons, Warner has been a Pro-Bowler three times as well as been first-team AP All-Pro in three seasons.

Warner is looking for his first Super Bowl ring after losing in 2020 to the Chiefs. He is hoping to get revenge on Andy Reid.

Watch the former Cougars face off on Sunday, Feb. 11th on CBS at 6:30 PM EST.