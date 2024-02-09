Provo flower shop prepares for Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day approaching, Provo flower shop, Foxglove, prepares for one of its busiest times of the year.

According to Foxglove manager Madison Jarvis, Foxglove provides a variety of services.

“Every day we send out arrangements to people for birthdays, sympathy arrangements, thank you’s or whatever you can think of,” Jarvis said.

Foxglove owner Miriam Housley has owned Foxglove for six years. The shop aims to cater to customers’ desires for unique flowers and arrangements, she said.

“Our mission is just to provide … something that you dreamed of your whole life as far as what you want for your flowers,” she said.

With the “huge influx of orders” Foxglove receives during the Valentine’s Day season, Jarvis and Housley said they start making preparations as early as December.

“It’s a long preparation,” Housley said. “Valentine’s is pretty intense.”

In an effort to stay ahead, they often work late hours on the nights leading up to Valentine’s Day, Jarvis said.

“Right now we’re just more mentally preparing and emotionally preparing for how taxing it will be, but it’s always a really fun time, too,” Jarvis said.

For those looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day bouquet, Jarvis and Housley recommended considering the recipient’s personality and preferences.

“We sometimes ask, ‘Are they more of like a traditional or are they more funky and unique?’” Housley said.

Though Foxglove typically accommodates a few walk-in orders on Valentine’s Day, Housley said customers should pre-order now to avoid being flowerless on the big day.

Those looking to get ahead of the Valentine’s Day rush can visit @foxgloveutah on Instagram.