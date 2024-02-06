BYU and Sundance offer discount passes for students

Night skiing begins late afternoon at Sundance Mountain Resort. Sundance offers discount deals to BYU students bi-weekly. (Jonas Wright)

Sundance Mountain Resort will offer half-off adult night ski passes through BYU every other Tuesday until the end of the season, Sundance Marketing Manager Annie Condon said.

BYU is in the top six “best colleges for skiing and other winter sports throughout the country,” according to BestColleges.com. Sundance Mountain resort is located 13 miles from BYU and does regular collaborations with the university.

“Sundance is a crowning jewel of Utah County,” Condon said. “Sundance has its own character. It is cozy, it is community centered and there are families that have been coming up here for decades.”

As a student herself, skiing was one of her favorite parts of college, Condon said.

“I think students that have a good balance of like, class and also extracurricular activities with their friends actually perform better in school,” she said.

This is the third year that Sundance is offering a discount for adult night passes through BYU, according to Condon.

“It’s a really cool opportunity for people to come experience Sundance and kind of have a taste of it without having to fork out like the full price for a lift ticket,” she said.

Night skiing is available from 4:30-9 p.m. every day excluding Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, according to the Sundance website.

Snowboarders ride the ski lift during night ski hours at Sundance Mountain Resort. Sundance offers discount deals to BYU students bi-weekly. (Jonas Wright)

“The chance to ski and then go to college, the same day, that’s pretty special,” Condon said. “Not everyone has that option.”

Sam Clark is a local student who also works with the ski team in Sundance.

“It sounds a little cliché, but the vibes are pretty sweet because its nighttime, lights are out. People are excited, off work, off school. So, just like high energy, good attitude,” he said.

One of the reasons Sundance is a great option for local college students is because of its close proximity, Clark said.

“It’s a solid way to get out of the house; a solid way to, you know, take a little mental break from life, from homework, or any stresses in your life back at home,” he said.

Some cons to night skiing include not getting a full day’s worth of skiing, missing out on the sun and the slopes being more crowded at night, Clark said.

“But honestly, it’s kind of hard for me to come up with cons of skiing in general, because skiing is just awesome no matter what,” he said.

Skier goes off a jump during night ski hours at Sundance Mountain Resort. Sundance offers discount deals to BYU students bi-weekly. (Jonas Wright)

BYU Outdoors Unlimited, located on campus, rents and sells snowboards, skis, helmets, jackets and some other gear, according to their website.

“I totally recommend it. Like, if you don’t have enough gear, if you’re not looking to buy gear, it’s a great option,” Ethan Vandrimmelen, a BYU Outdoors Unlimited employee, said. “You’re getting your money’s worth, I think it’s definitely worth it.”

BYU students can find the discount codes posted on the @byucougars Instagram story every other Tuesday.